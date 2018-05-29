Looking for a fun summer activity for younger kids? Here’s one you shouldn’t miss

If you’re driving by the corner of Lakeway Drive and Orleans Street at mid-day on Saturday, Aug. 4, you won’t see baseballs, softballs or soccer balls, but you will see hundreds of youngsters having a great time.
Downer Fields will be packed with kids up to about age 8 and their parents for the annual Bellingham Kids’ Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There aren’t many places where families can have a ton of free fun, but the Kids’ Fest is one of them.
Coordinator Lance Romo of the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department talked about the fun ahead.
Question: What’s happening that kids can get a kick out of at the festival?
Answer: All kinds of fun activities. Lots of Legos, bounce houses, mini-golf, bubble blowing, face painting, balloons, martial arts, Play Dough, crafts, a prize wheel, an obstacle course, robotics and more.
Q: Isn’t this the first time it’s been held at the Downer Fields?
A: Yes, this will be the first time there. They are resurfacing the track at Civic Stadium. This event has been held for more than 20 years, with some of them at Bloedell Donovan Park.
Q: What’s the benefit of the activities?
A: They’re recreational, educational and health-related.
Q: Will there be vendors?
A: Many vendors will appear. But you can spend the day without spending any money, if you wish. The sponsors include all kinds of community organizations.
Q: How many kids typically show up?
A: It’s mostly for kids 8 and under. A little more than 1,000 kids in all appear, with hundreds having fun at any one time.
Q: What happens if it’s a real windy day?
A: Everything will be safe. The bounce houses will be anchored.
Q: How can there be robotics for such young kids?
A: There will be vendors, so kids can make small robots.
Q: Is there a general theme?
A: It’s just all about kids having a great time and giving little kids a chance to trying a lot of different things.
