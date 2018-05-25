Here are five reasons you’ll want to take the whole family to Birch Bay this summer

There are many reasons why kids love Birch Bay in the summer, but here are the top five, according to Wayne Diaz, vice president of the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:
The C Shop Candy Shop
The shop features homemade candies all made from simple ingredients, such as butter, chocolate, nuts and corn syrup. One of the specialties is the Shop’s carmel. Children can watch the delectable being made and enjoy free samples, too. “He’s got some really good chocolate,” Diaz said.
Next door is the C Shop Café that offers pizza and ice cream – everything a child loves. There’s a saying in Birch Bay, Diaz said, adding that it’s true: “You haven’t been to Birch Bay unless you’ve sat on the porch of the C Shop.”
Birch Bay Kite Festival and Pet Show
The annual Birch Bay Kite Festival and Pet Show takes place May 26-27 at Birch Bay Beach Park. It features free kites for kids, kite-building stations, vendors, music and a pet show. It’s the perfect event for families to kick off the start of summer. Hundreds of families and kids will attend, so arrive early to claim your free kites. This year’s event features professional kite flyers that use double strings and can “keep their kites in the air forever,” Diaz said.
The events take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event also provides an opportunity for a child and his or her family to begin the process of adopting a pet, Diaz said.
35th Annual Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Contest
This staple of summertime at Birch Bay is set for July 14-15 at the Birch Bay waterfront. It’s amazing how, with a little imagination, the beach at Birch Bay transforms in to a series of sandcastles and sculptures, Diaz said.
Last year, about 50 tons of sand was moved for this event, Diaz said.
“It’s going to be huge this year,” he said.
Children will each receive a bucket of goodies and shovels, he said.
“There will be enough for every kid that comes, and there will be prizes for everyone, not just the winners,” Diaz said.
Birch Bay Waterslides
Can’t miss the waterslides, Diaz said. The water park features eight fun, thrilling and fast slides. It also boasts a kiddie pool, activity pool, hot tub, gift shop and concession services.
The park also features a volleyball and basketball courts.
Discover Birch Bay Days
Another annual favorite, this year’s Discover Birch Bay Days celebration is set for Sept. 1-2.
This celebration gets the entire family involved, Diaz said. Fun activities abound with a grand parade down Birch Bay Drive, an arts and crafts fair, a variety of food vendors, live music, beer garden, crab derby and Kids Olympics.
The Kids Olympics include such activities as the pool noodle javelin throw, basketball toss into beach sand buckets, beach ball bowling, swim ring toss, crab in a spoon (place plastic crabs in a spoon and walk/run through an obstacle course), tug-of-war on the beach and more.
Participants must be accompanied by at least one friend or family member over the age of 13. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place per age group. A blue ribbon will be awarded to the winning tug-of-war team.
