Downtown Bellingham’s tree ready for lights, decorations

Working in wet, windy weather, a City of Bellingham crew hoisted a Christmas tree into place Monday morning at Depot Market Square, where a lighting ceremony is planned this weekend.
Ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Downtown Bellingham, with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. The annual event includes photo opportunities with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, ornament makings and carolers.
Brett Engblom Trucking of Everson delivered the 40-foot noble fir, which grew on a former Deming tree farm.
