Downtown Bellingham’s tree ready for lights, decorations

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 26, 2018 12:00 AM

Working in wet, windy weather, a City of Bellingham crew hoisted a Christmas tree into place Monday morning at Depot Market Square, where a lighting ceremony is planned this weekend.

Ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Downtown Bellingham, with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. The annual event includes photo opportunities with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, ornament makings and carolers.

Brett Engblom Trucking of Everson delivered the 40-foot noble fir, which grew on a former Deming tree farm.

There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights, as communities across Whatcom County celebrate the season with tree lightings, visits from St. Nick and a display of gingerbread creativity.

