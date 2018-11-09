One apparent upset, two recounts in three close 42nd Legislative District races

Democrat Sharon Shewmake has apparently defeated four-term Republican state Rep. Vincent Buys for one of two House seats in the traditionally conservative 42nd Legislative District of northern Whatcom County, according to updated ballot counts released Friday afternoon by the Auditor’s Office.
Shewmake won by 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent, outside the margin of a required recount.
Two other races narrowed and appear headed for a mandatory hand recount, according to the most recent count and state election law.
Republican state Rep. Luanne Van Werven and Democrat Justin Boneau were separated by 131 votes or .18 percent, with Van Werven keeping the lead she has held since election night.
Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen and Bellingham City Councilwoman Pinky Vargas were separated by 72 votes as Ericksen held his lead.
Barring a recount, the next updated standings are expected Nov. 26, according to the Auditor’s Office website.
Here are the updated general election results from Nov. 9, 2018, for Whatcom County, as well as statewide results of local interest.
Comments