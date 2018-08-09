Here’s what’s causing all the smoke near Custer

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue crews are battling a brush fire north of Custer Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pulse Point, the initial call went out at 3:40 p.m. for 8532 Stein Road, north of Birch Bay-Lynden Road and east of Custer School Road.
Emergency radio broadcast said a large plume of black smoke could be seen in the area. By 4 p.m., the fire had reportedly burned about an acre of vegetation and spread to a couple of outbuildings.
Ferndale and Sandy Point units have been added to firefighting efforts.
This story will be updated.
