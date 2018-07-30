Here’s what was burning near Nooksack early Monday morning

Whatcom County fire crews battled a large early-morning blaze Monday at the former Ostrom Mushroom southeast of Nooksack.
Whatcom County Fire District No. 1 responded to a 4 a.m. call at the 7300 block of Goodwin Road.
“It was pretty much involved by the time we got here,” District 1 Chief Mel Blankers said from the scene. “We were defensive from the time we arrived. The roof was already pretty well burnt through, and most of the walls were already involved.”
The fire was in the northern building on the site, where Blankers said most of the mushroom production was done before Ostrom closed the farm about a year ago. He said that building was a complete loss.
With the help of Districts 14 and 16, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and Lynden Fire crews, Blankers said fire fighters were able to keep flames from spreading to a secondary building about 50 feet away.
Comments