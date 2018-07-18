Here is what had southbound I-5 stopped Friday afternoon near Bow

An RV fire has stopped both southbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road.
According to a Washington State Department of Transportation report, the incident occurred at approximately 11:51 a.m. Washington State Patrol has arrived on the scene.
The fire started in a 21-foot fifth-wheel trailer near milepost 236, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.
“It was not fully engulfed, but it did cause a brush fire,” Axtman said. “Everything is out now, and nobody was hurt.”
WSDOT reported that the resulting backup stretched five miles to Lake Samish Road at Alger, and is suggested southbound traffic take State Route 11 (Chuckanut Drive) to avoid lengthy delays.
At of 2:37 p.m., WSDOT announced that all lanes were open.
