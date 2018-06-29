This Bellingham blaze wasn't your average car fire

A Smart car caught fire in the garage of an auto repair shop in Bellingham Thursday night, resulting in smoke and some fire damage to the building.
Bellingham Fire Department crews were called to reports of smoke at 10:38 p.m. at the Unlimited Service Downtown Shop, 1515 N. State St.
"Crews arrived and saw smoke coming out of the building," Bellingham Fire Assistant Chief Bill Hewett said. "They opened the door and found an auto repair shop and a vehicle on fire inside the building."
Hewett said fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, but there was significant smoke damage to the building and some structure damage directly above the car. The car that had been burning was a total loss, Hewett said, and several other cars in the garage also suffered smoke damage.
No injuries were reported, and Hewett said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
