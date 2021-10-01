The world is celebrating coffee this week. Where’s the best cup found in Bellingham?

Getty Images

In honor of this week’s National Coffee Day Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day Oct. 1, we want to know where you go for your favorite cup of Joe.

While Bellingham’s too small to make Roasty Coffee’s list of America’s Most Caffeinated Cities, there are certainly lots of options in the area.

But, never fear, Roasty did crown Seattle as the No. 1 caffeinated city, so we’re not far off.

We won’t even hold pumpkin spice against you.

You can find our poll online here.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 9:51 AM.