Check out our list of Halloween events in Bellingham and Whatcom County

Haunted House: The Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, the children’s arts non-profit known as BAAY, will hold a haunted house, “the Nightmare on Railroad in the Boundary Bay Brewery Fear Garden,” Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. All ages 6-9 p.m., $5 admission; more mature content for ages 21 and older 9-11 p.m., $10 admission. Entry is in the alley off Maple Street; attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Halloween Fun House: USTA Martial Arts-Lynden is hosting a non-scary Haunted Fun House for kids ages 3-12 from 4-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at 8132 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. Admission is $5 per child with ages 2 and under, and parents, free. “You may wear costumes. We have candy, obstacle courses, games, and you may need to defeat a bad guy!”

Halloween Trivia: Menace Brew Co. is hosting Halloween trivia from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at 2529 Meridian St.

Trick or Treat: The Downtown Bellingham Partnership is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat, where costumed kids get goodies from participating businesses from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Night Gallery: Bleedingham Film Festival invites Halloween and horror fans to join in the celebration of its 10the anniversary at an event featuring artists and crafters, prizes, film panels and spooky live entertainment. Event is 5-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the Crystal Ballroom inside the Hotel Leo, 1210, Cornwall Ave. Free, but donations accepted. Masks and proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID test required at the door.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pumpkin patch: Stoney Ridge Farm is open to the public noon-5 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, at 2092 Van Dyk Road, Everson, with four acres of pumpkins, u-pick apples, corn maze, wagon ride and farm animals. Admission $2, ages 2 and under free.

Harvest Happens: Bellewood Farms celebrates fall 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. Apple bin train ride runs daily through the orchard, corn maze, pumpkins for sale starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Send your Halloween events of general interest to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.