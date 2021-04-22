Need to get out? Take the kids for a drive to see apple blossoms at this Whatcom orchard

Admire 40 acres of apple blossoms at Bellewood Farms & Distillery during the free Drive-Thru Blossom Tour on the first weekend of May 2021. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

You can get out with the family for a pretty drive among apple blossoms at Bellewood Farms & Distillery during the first weekend in May.

The Whatcom County farm’s second annual Drive-Thru Blossom Tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2.

The free tour lasts about 20 minutes and allows people to drive their vehicle through the orchard’s 40 acres to admire the pink and white blossoms with Mount Baker as a backdrop.

Organizers say there might even be a Zen moment.

“Seeing our apple trees overflowing with blossoms with Mount Baker in the background leaves us filled with awe and peace,” said Eric Abel, Bellewood’s president, in a news release.

“The tour is also something people of all ages can experience while feeling safe as we follow COVID-19 protocols outside and inside,” he said.

There’s a bingo game that children can play during the tour, and completed cards can be turned in for a prize.

Tour-goers also can learn about the importance of bees, which pollinate the 21 varieties of apple trees on the farm, according to Abel.

Visitors who prefer to stay in their vehicle, but want a bit of a treat, can buy coffee and cider doughnuts at the drive-up window.

Or they can go inside to sample bakery goods, apple spirits made at the farm, and food at the Ten Mile Cafe.

The farm is at 6140 Guide Meridian, between East Hemmi and Ten Mile roads. It’s about 7 miles from Bellingham, Ferndale and Lynden.

More details: 360-318-7720 or bellewoodfarms.com.