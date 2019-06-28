How are you celebrating the Fourth? Whatcom offers plenty of fireworks, food and fun

Watch highlights from Bellingham’s fireworks show Watch highlights from Bellingham's fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, as seen from the top of the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch highlights from Bellingham's fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, as seen from the top of the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham, Washington.

It’s time break out your patriotic pride and everything red, white and blue you own and clean off the barbecue — Independence Day is approaching.

Unfortunately, the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday in 2019, so unless you are lucky enough to have the Fifth of July off, the celebration needs to be relatively short.

But there still will be plenty of options for fun, food and fireworks in Whatcom County for the Fourth:

Haggen Fourth of July Celebration

Featuring Whatcom County’s largest fireworks display, a kid’s zone, live music, a beer garden and numerous food and vendor booths, the event will last throughout the afternoon and evening at Zuanich Point Park.

The event schedule includes:

▪ Kids Zone from 2-7 p.m.

▪ Food and vendor booths starting at 2 p.m.

▪ Live music from 2:15-10:30 p.m.

▪ Beer garden from 2-10 p.m.

▪ Fireworks show starting at 10:30 p.m. or dusk.

Limited parking will be available at Squalicum Harbor, but a free shuttle will run between Bellingham High School and a parking lot outside Squalicum Harbor.

July 3 Big Party for Birch Bay

Birch Bay Bible Community Church (4460 Bay Road) is starting the festivities the night before the Fourth with a carnival at 6:30 p.m., complete with games, a cake walk, mini golf and a bake sale, and a licensed pyrotechnics show to follow at 10 p.m.

Thousands line Peace Portal Drive to watch almost 100 floats pass by during the 2014 Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade in Downtown Blaine.

Blaine’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July

Downtown Blaine’s annual day of festivities will include:

▪ A pancake breakfast from 8 am. to 11 a.m. at the Blaine Community Center.

▪ The Show N Shine Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown.

▪ The Blaine Library Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ The Arts and Crafts Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Peace Portal Drive and H Street.

▪ A Fourth of July Parade beginning at Noon along Peace Portal Drive.

▪ Plover Ferry Rides from noon to 8 p.m. at the Blaine Harbor.

▪ A Seaside Barbecue from noon to 8:30 p.m. at Semiahmoo Resort.

▪ Free music will available throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pizza Factory parking lot and at 1 p.m. at Fourth Street and Street.

▪ A Beer Garden from 1-5 p.m.

▪ Fourth of July Fireworks beginning at 10:15 p.m. at Blaine Marine Park.

Fourth of July at Semiahmoo Resort

Family-friendly and beachside activities, including lawn games, arts and crafts, face painting, live music and a beach barbecue will highlight the day at Semiahmoo Resort and lead up to fireworks put on by the City of Blaine in the evening. Activities start at 11 a.m. and run through 8:30 p.m.

Spectators watch the Fourth of July fireworks in Bellingham from the top of a parking garage in downtown in 2000.

Fourth of July Dinner Cruises

There’s no better place to take in the fireworks than from on the water in Bellingham Bay:

▪ The Schooner Zodiac has a holiday dinner sail scheduled to run from 6:45-11 p.m. for $95 per person.

▪ San Juan Cruises offers a dinner cruise scheduled to run from 7:30-11 p.m. that costs $89 per person.

Blue, Brews and BBQ

The Hotel Bellweather will host an event on its Waterfront Terrace leading up to Bellingham’s fireworks show. The Lighthouse Bar & Grill will host a barbecue from 5:30-10 p.m. with live music beginning at 7 p.m.. There is a $10 cover.

BBQ and Truck Meet in Lynden

Overflow Taps (106 Fifth St., Lynden) will host a kid-friendly truck show, barbecue and beer garden from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A barbecue cook-off and live are part of the festivities.