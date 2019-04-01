Entertainment

These Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers are coming to the Northwest Washington Fair

By Kie Relyea

April 01, 2019 02:33 PM

Cheap Trick, known for hits “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender,” will perform at the Northwest Washington Fair on Aug. 17.
Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Thursday for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick who will perform Aug. 17 at the Northwest Washington Fair.

The band is known for hits “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.”

A Northwest Washington Fair press release about the show said preferred seats for the 7 p.m. concert in Lynden cost $35. Reserved seats are $25.

VIP tickets are $134 per person, and are being sold in sets of two ($268 a pair).

Tickets don’t include gate admission for the fair, which must be purchased as well. Admission for adults 13-61 is $14; seniors, $12; youth 6-12, $9; children 5 and younger, free.

Can’t wait until Thursday to buy your tickets? Join Friends of the Fair by registering for free at https://nwwafair.com/email.aspx.

Buy tickets online at nwwafair.com or at the fair office, 1775 Front St. in Lynden, and by phone at 360-354-4111.

The Northwest Washington Fair runs Aug. 12 to Aug. 17 this year.

things to do