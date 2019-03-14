Here’s the best place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Bellingham without a beer

Bellingham is probably not the first city you think of when it comes to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
Green? Sure. Beer? Absolutely — though not necessarily mixing the two together. But we’re not home too many Irish pubs or an overly disproportionate number of people with Irish roots.
But Alice Clark, executive director for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership and grand marshal for the Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade, has found a way to marry Bellingham with St. Patrick’s Day. According to the parade’s Facebook page, she has declared the theme for this year’s parade — its 10th — “The Year of the Bike.”
According to the post, bicyclists, unicyclists, tricyclists and anybody else using pedal power are invited to join Clark at the staging area Saturday in the Habitat for Humanity parking lot at the corner of Cornwall Avenue and Ohio Street to kick off the parade at noon. They’ll likely be followed by the floats, bagpipes and fire trucks to make the parade experience complete.
The parade route will take Cornwall Avenue through downtown to East Chestnut Street, turn right on Railroad Avenue and finish at the corner of East Maple Street and Cornwall Avenue near the Opportunity Council.
