A ship parked at Bellingham’s Squalicum Marina was transformed last week into a theater house with aerial art, mythical light and original music.
Theatergoers brought folding chairs and blankets to watch an hour’s journey of four monarch butterflies singing and acting out their stories as climate refugees in the “Nomadic Tempest” opera performed on a tall ship by the crew with Caravan Stage Company.
“The show is what we call a spectacle opera,” said Paul Kirby, one of the founders of Caravan Stage Company and the artistic director of the show.
The final show at Zuanich Point Park is Saturday at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is by donation.
Nomadic Tempest was co-presented by Students for the Salish Sea, a non-profit organization that supports the restoration of the Salish Sea watershed. Money raised through the show will be donated to providing community organizing training to its student club members across 18 colleges in the Salish Sea region.
Founder of Students for the Salish Sea Chiara Rose applauded the show for its environmental advocacy.
“The orca in the show tries to fight for the protection of future generation, and in real life we have this orca that’s carrying her calf trying to show us that they need help,” said Rose. “So for me, the show is really a call for people to take action to protect this place we love.”
“Nomadic Tempest” performances continue through August in other Washington cities.
