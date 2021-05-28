Weather for the Whatcom holiday weekend will be ‘kind of unusual’

Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast for Whatcom County and most of Western Washington over the extended Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It’s all thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’ll be a really nice weekend,” Cook told The Bellingham Herald.

“It’s kind of unusual to have a nice holiday weekend this time of year,” Cook said. “It’ll be warm, but not hot.”

Roads, ferries

Washington State Department of Transportation officials are urging holiday weekend travelers to leave early and expect delays as more people emerge from pandemic isolation and hit the road.

Most highway construction is suspended for the weekend.

But ferries may be crowded, however, because of the remaining pandemic limits.

And the region’s bays, lakes and rivers will remain cold, despite this weekend’s warming trend Cook said.

“That’s going to be a big concern, as it is every year,” Cook said.

“We’re still getting runoff from snowpack and that can be cold. Rivers, lakes and Puget Sound are in the low 50s or colder. You can get hypothermic very quickly. That can be dangerous,” he said.

The forecast

Friday will start with some rain, with showers clearing to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday, with high temperatures in the high 60s, Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees and Memorial Day should be the warmest day, partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be several degrees warmer away from Bellingham Bay, Cook said..

Overnight lows will be in the high 40s and low 50s.