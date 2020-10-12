Bellingham Herald Logo
Whatcom has another blustery fall day ahead. Here’s what to expect and when

Another wet, blustery storm is headed toward Whatcom County, with possibly damaging winds and power outages.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Seattle issued an advisory from noon to midnight Tuesday, Oct. 13, warning of south-southwest winds at 25-35 mph gusting to 50 mph.

A gale warning is in effect for Bellingham Bay and surrounding waters.

Winds that strong could topple limbs and trees, causing local power outages.

The strongest winds are expected on Lummi Island, the Lummi Peninsula, Sandy Point, Cherry Point, south Bellingham, the Chuckanuts and Birch Bay.

Rain is forecast all day, with about a half-inch to an inch total expected.

Expect daytime highs near 60 and overnight lows around 50.

Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf covers civic issues, weather, traffic and how people are coping with the high cost of housing for The Bellingham Herald.
