Whatcom’s first snowfall likely to come before Thanksgiving

Lowland Whatcom County can expect to see its first snow of the season Monday night, with flurries falling as low as 500 feet, forecasters said Sunday.

“Best chance for light snow in the lowlands late Monday night/Tuesday morning in a convergence zone (most likely over Snohomish County),” the National Weather Service tweeted from its Seattle office.

No accumulation is expected, the weather service said in its online forecast.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and sunny skies are expected for Wednesday and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clear and cold conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend.

Daytime highs in lowland Whatcom County will be around 40 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will peak in the high 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be at freezing or below.