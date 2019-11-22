It’s going to look a lot more like winter for the Thanksgiving holiday

After a warm November — including one record high temperature — the weather turns sharply cold next week and brings the possibility of lowland snow.

Daytime highs might not reach 40 degrees by Thanksgiving Day, said meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“If you’re digging out your #thanksgiving decorations, might want to find those #longjohns while you’re at it, it’s going to be a cold holiday,” forecasters tweeted Friday.

Partly sunny skies are expected for the holiday, with a high near 40 and lows in the 20s — in stark contrast for the first three weeks of the month.

High temperatures in Bellingham were averaging 6 degrees above normal through Thursday, with no days below 50 degrees.

That will change starting Monday night, when a low-pressure system brings cold air from the north that’s expected to linger.

Snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet, the weather service said Friday in its online forecast discussion.

If that happens, the hills around Lake Whatcom could get a dusting of white.

Some weather apps are showing lowland snow on several days next week, but weather service meteorologists aren’t making that prediction just yet.

“At the lower end of the range, (we) will likely see a rain-snow mix with little to no accumulation,” the forecast said. “At this time, precipitation amounts don’t look super impressive so passes will see another few inches of snow. Early holiday travelers whose plans include the mountains will want to keep an eye on the forecast as there could be a few minor impacts.”

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is expecting similar weather for southern British Columbia.

Rain showers or flurries were forecast for Monday night in Abbotsford, B.C., across the border from Sumas in northern Whatcom County.

A high of 39 degrees was forecast Wednesday and 37 degrees for Thursday.