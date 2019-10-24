The next storm’s coming from Canada. Here’s when strong winds could hit north Whatcom

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for strong winds in the Fraser Valley near Abbotsford, B.C., which is just north of Whatcom County, that could affect the North County, including Blaine, Lynden and Sumas.

“A cold front over the North Coast will move southwards tonight and cross the Inner South Coast early Friday morning,” Canadian meteorologists said in a statement.

Forecasters said to expect south winds of 20 to 35 mph, shifting west to northwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph near the Strait of Georgia.

Less windy conditions are in the forecast for the Bellingham area, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Friday’s forecast in Bellingham calls for rain with winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain was possible Friday, according to the online forecast.

City of Bellingham officials were warning of flooded roads as storm drains clog with fallen leaves.

Both wind and rain are expected to ease early Friday night.

Sunny skies are forecast for this weekend and into next week, with highs in the low 50s and overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s.