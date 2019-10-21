Heavy rain prompts first flood watch of season for Nooksack River

A flood watch was in effect for the Nooksack River in Whatcom County, the National Weather Service said Monday afternoon.

“Heavy rain over the North Cascades (Monday) and (Monday night) will cause significant rises on area rivers,” forecasters said online.

Minor flooding is possible.

More than an inch of rain had fallen by 5 p.m. Monday, according to online records at Bellingham International Airport.

Record rain for the date is 1.2 inches in 1963.

It was the first flood watch of the rainy season for the Nooksack River.

Another half-inch of rain is possible overnight Monday, the online forecast said.

It could get breezy, with southeast winds 20-25 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the Nooksack River at Saxon Creek bridge will crest just below flood stage Tuesday morning.

Near Deming, the Nooksack was set to crest below minor flood stage early Tuesday.

Near Ferndale, the Nooksack was set to crest below minor flood stage Tuesday afternoon.

Rain was forecast Monday afternoon in the mountains near Mount Baker, followed by a mix of rain and snow Monday night.

Rains should ease by Tuesday afternoon, changing to partly sunny skies.