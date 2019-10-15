Here’s what’s in store for the first storms of the season in Whatcom County

SHARE COPY LINK

Whatcom County will see its first storms of the season this week — with heavy rain, high winds and possibly downed trees and limbs.

That could mean power outages and flooded streets, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“The biggest concern will be all the leaves on the trees,” said meteorologist Jake BeFlitch in Seattle.

A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“There might be some isolated power outages, but there will be clogged drains,” he said. “(Outages are) definitely possible, given the weight of the leaves on the limbs.”

Rain and strong southeast winds are due overnight Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday, according to the online forecast.

Winds will increase to 20-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

“Winds will make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles,” the weather service advisory said. “Increased leaf clutter on roadways may reduce traction between vehicle tires and the pavement.”

About an inch of rain could fall through Wednesday, and up to 3 inches of rain is possible as storms will continue through the weekend, BeFlitch said.

“It’s going to be kind of consistently rainy,” he said. “ We’ll see a wave of systems coming through.”

Expect daytime temperatures in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s all week, according to the forecast.