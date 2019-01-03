Drivers beware: Three I-5 lanes and two viaduct ramps close in Seattle this weekend

Traffic near the football and baseball stadiums south of downtown merges onto northbound Highway 99 and toward the Alaskan Way Viaduct ahead of the ramp's closure next week, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Seattle. The on-and-off ramps to the viaduct close Friday evening, Jan. 4. One week later, Jan. 11, the entire Alaskan Way Viaduct permanently closes to begin the work needed to realign the highway into a new tunnel. The two-mile, double-decker traffic tunnel replaces the viaduct, damaged in an earthquake in 2001. Elaine Thompson AP