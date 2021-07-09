Local Election
Join us: Live Q&A with Whatcom County’s Auditor Diana Bradrick. Ask questions here
The Whatcom County 2021 primary off-year election is just around the corner. So, it’s a good time to dive into the topic of Washington’s mail-in voting security — a topic that became hotly contested in the 2020 election.
Many of the questions raised concerning mail-in ballots, still linger.
What is a non-partisan primary? How does it work? How secure is the mail-in process? How does Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick ensure the results? What are the biggest problems the county faces with how voters submit their ballots?
Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf will moderate a discussion with Bradrick, the elected official in charge of local elections, about the processes and procedures that keep Washington state mail-in elections secure and accurate.
Bradrick was elected auditor for the term starting January 2020 after serving as chief deputy auditor and election supervisor for Whatcom County since 2012. She’s also worked in Island and Snohomish counties, at the Washington State Archives, in San Diego County in California and Washington County in Oregon.
She is a certified elections administrator for the state of Washington and has administered more than 40 elections.
She was the project manager for the implementation of a new ballot counting system for Whatcom County and has been active in the VoteWA state-wide voter registration project, currently serving on the executive steering committee.
A Washington state native, Diana holds a master’s degree from Portland State University.
Also joining us is Amy Grasher, who has worked in the Whatcom County election division for more than 8 years. She became the Election Supervisor in 2018.
We are taking questions in advance from the community. You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.
Watch live
What: Live Q&A on Whatcom County election security
When: Noon, July 13
Where: Catch this free Livestream event at BellinghamHerald.com, or on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Amy Grasher, Whatcom County Election Supervisor
Diana Bradrick, Whatcom County Auditor
Robert Mittendorf, Bellingham Herald Government and Political Reporter
