Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Thursday night, Aug. 8

Auditor's office busy on election day The Whatcom County Auditor Office runs local, state and federal elections. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019, workers organizing ballots from the primary elections in Bellingham, Wash.

Some 57,584 ballots have been counted by 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, for a preliminary turnout of 39% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters. The Whatcom County Auditor’s website reports an estimated 58 ballots left to count. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

Unofficial results at 4:43 pm Thursday, August 8 Whatcom County Executive JIM BOYLE 4,148 7% KAREN BURKE 12,281 22% TONY LARSON 21,038 37% SATPAL S. SIDHU 19,110 34% WRITE-IN 83 0% County Council District 4 Council District 4 BRIAN A. ESTES 2,070 18% BRAD KELLY 1,460 13% KATHY KERSHNER 7,648 68% WRITE-IN 25 0% County Council District 5 Council District 5 JAIME ARNETT 2,071 18% BEN ELENBAAS 6,134 53% NATALIE MCCLENDON 3,284 29% WRITE-IN 14 0% Whatcom County At-Large Position B BRETT BONNER 3,517 6% CAROL FRAZEY 31,346 57% BILL LAFRENIERE 4,013 7% DAVID RAMIREZ 16,103 29% WRITE-IN 203 0% City of Bellingham Mayor APRIL BARKER 6,192 27% SETH FLEETWOOD 6,681 29% GARRETT O'BRIEN 5,041 22% PINKY VARGAS 5,302 23% WRITE-IN 73 0% Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3 DANIEL HAMMILL 1,943 63% ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA 797 26% RAYMOND A. STRAKA 328 11% WRITE-IN 24 1% City of Bellingham Council At-Large DANA BRIGGS 4,345 21% HOLLIE HUTHMAN 14,201 67% VON EMETH OCHOA 2,328 11% WRITE-IN 284 1% Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3 GARTH BALDWIN 283 61% DAVID GALLION 57 12% JODI GREENE 52 11% STEVEN TOJEK 72 16% WRITE-IN 0 0% City of Ferndale Mayor GREG HANSEN 1,062 31% DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR 45 1% JON MUTCHLER 1,313 38% KEITH M. OLSON 875 25% ROBERT J. PINKLEY 144 4% WRITE-IN 12 0% City of Ferndale Council Position 2 PAUL BULANOV 1,368 42% ALI HAWKINSON 1,337 41% DAVE MATTSON 566 17% WRITE-IN 10 0% City of Ferndale Council Position 3 ERIN GUNTER 1,385 41% ANYA MILTON 1,256 37% MIKE REILLY 711 21% WRITE-IN 7 0% City of Ferndale Council Position 7 MARALISE FEGAN 1,481 46% RAMON LLANOS 1,173 37% TODD MCKERNAN 528 17% WRITE-IN 18 1% City of Lynden Council Position 2 RONALD DEVALOIS 1,549 39% DARREN JOHNSON 1,230 31% KRIS DEGROOT KEENE 928 23% JACK LATHROP 245 6% WRITE-IN 34 1% City of Lynden Council Position 4 BRENT LENSSEN 2,631 67% JEN MARION 699 18% JOHN C. PITCHER 567 15% WRITE-IN 12 0% Blaine School District 503 Director District 2 TODD BERGE 1,963 46% DOUGAL THOMAS 1,488 35% PRUDENCE WELCH 797 19% WRITE-IN 16 0% Blaine School District 503 Director District 4 CHARLES GIBSON 1,937 46% TANA PERKINS RENEAU 1,351 32% KATIE SMITH 902 21% WRITE-IN 33 1% Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3 KATHY BERG 2,101 28% DEAN BERKELEY 1,482 20% SCOTT FISCHER 3,875 52% WRITE-IN 28 0% Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

