Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Thursday night, Aug. 8

The Whatcom County Auditor Office runs local, state and federal elections. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019, workers organizing ballots from the primary elections in Bellingham, Wash.
By
Some 57,584 ballots have been counted by 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, for a preliminary turnout of 39% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters. The Whatcom County Auditor’s website reports an estimated 58 ballots left to count. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Unofficial results at 4:43 pm Thursday, August 8
Whatcom County Executive
JIM BOYLE
4,148
7%
KAREN BURKE
12,281
22%
TONY LARSON
21,038
37%
SATPAL S. SIDHU
19,110
34%
WRITE-IN
83
0%
County Council District 4 Council District 4
BRIAN A. ESTES
2,070
18%
BRAD KELLY
1,460
13%
KATHY KERSHNER
7,648
68%
WRITE-IN
25
0%
County Council District 5 Council District 5
JAIME ARNETT
2,071
18%
BEN ELENBAAS
6,134
53%
NATALIE MCCLENDON
3,284
29%
WRITE-IN
14
0%
Whatcom County At-Large Position B
BRETT BONNER
3,517
6%
CAROL FRAZEY
31,346
57%
BILL LAFRENIERE
4,013
7%
DAVID RAMIREZ
16,103
29%
WRITE-IN
203
0%
City of Bellingham Mayor
APRIL BARKER
6,192
27%
SETH FLEETWOOD
6,681
29%
GARRETT O'BRIEN
5,041
22%
PINKY VARGAS
5,302
23%
WRITE-IN
73
0%
Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3
DANIEL HAMMILL
1,943
63%
ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA
797
26%
RAYMOND A. STRAKA
328
11%
WRITE-IN
24
1%
City of Bellingham Council At-Large
DANA BRIGGS
4,345
21%
HOLLIE HUTHMAN
14,201
67%
VON EMETH OCHOA
2,328
11%
WRITE-IN
284
1%
Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3
GARTH BALDWIN
283
61%
DAVID GALLION
57
12%
JODI GREENE
52
11%
STEVEN TOJEK
72
16%
WRITE-IN
0
0%
City of Ferndale Mayor
GREG HANSEN
1,062
31%
DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR
45
1%
JON MUTCHLER
1,313
38%
KEITH M. OLSON
875
25%
ROBERT J. PINKLEY
144
4%
WRITE-IN
12
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 2
PAUL BULANOV
1,368
42%
ALI HAWKINSON
1,337
41%
DAVE MATTSON
566
17%
WRITE-IN
10
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 3
ERIN GUNTER
1,385
41%
ANYA MILTON
1,256
37%
MIKE REILLY
711
21%
WRITE-IN
7
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 7
MARALISE FEGAN
1,481
46%
RAMON LLANOS
1,173
37%
TODD MCKERNAN
528
17%
WRITE-IN
18
1%
City of Lynden Council Position 2
RONALD DEVALOIS
1,549
39%
DARREN JOHNSON
1,230
31%
KRIS DEGROOT KEENE
928
23%
JACK LATHROP
245
6%
WRITE-IN
34
1%
City of Lynden Council Position 4
BRENT LENSSEN
2,631
67%
JEN MARION
699
18%
JOHN C. PITCHER
567
15%
WRITE-IN
12
0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 2
TODD BERGE
1,963
46%
DOUGAL THOMAS
1,488
35%
PRUDENCE WELCH
797
19%
WRITE-IN
16
0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 4
CHARLES GIBSON
1,937
46%
TANA PERKINS RENEAU
1,351
32%
KATIE SMITH
902
21%
WRITE-IN
33
1%
Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3
KATHY BERG
2,101
28%
DEAN BERKELEY
1,482
20%
SCOTT FISCHER
3,875
52%
WRITE-IN
28
0%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
