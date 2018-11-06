It’s not too late to vote, but it’s likely too late to mail your Whatcom ballot

Voters who haven’t mailed their ballots for the 2018 midterm election are urged to use a drop box or risk having their ballot rejected.





Ballots must be in the drop boxes or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday — and simply mailing a ballot doesn’t guarantee a timely postmark.

Some 143,112 Whatcom County voters are registered for Tuesday’s mid-term election — up from 139,813 voters in the Aug. 7 primary, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office website.

Ballots from 69,128 voters had been returned by noon Monday — a pace closer to a presidential contest, which historically sees the highest voter turnout, Auditor Debbie Adelstein has said.

The crowded ballot includes a race for a new Whatcom County prosecuting attorney, legislative contests in the 40th and 42nd Districts, Bellingham’s Home Fund and a bond proposal to replace Ferndale High School.





Whatcom ballot box locations

Drop boxes close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

▪ Acme Elementary, 5200 Turkington Road.

▪ Blaine Library, 610 3rd St.

▪ Birch Bay (North Whatcom Fire & Rescue), 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

▪ Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road.

▪ Courthouse South Parking Lot, 201 Grand Ave.

▪ Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway.

▪ Everson WECU, 106 E Main St.

▪ Ferndale City Hall 2095 Main St.

▪ Lummi Nation Administration Building, 2665 Kwina Road.

▪ Lynden Library, 216 4th St.

▪ Meridian (Laurel Grange), 6172 Guide Meridian.

▪ Kendall (North Fork Community Library), 7506 Kendall Road.

▪ Point Roberts Marketplace (8 a.m.-10 p.m.), 480 Tyee Drive.

▪ Sehome Haggens, (northeast corner of the parking lot), 210 36th St.

▪ Sudden Valley Sudden Valley Security Turnaround, Gate One.

▪ Sumas, 534 Railroad Ave.

▪ Whatcom Community College, 237 W Kellogg Road.

▪ WWU (outside Wade King Student Recreation Center), 1880 Bill McDonald Parkway.

Here’s what’s on the ballot

Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

Both Democrats: James Erb and Eric Richey.

County Council At-Large Position B

Non-partisan: Carol Frazey and Mike Peetoom.

Public Utility District 1 All Commissioner District 2

Non-partisan: Atul Deshmane and incumbant Paul D. Kenner.

U.S. Senator

Congressional District 1 - U.S. Representative

Republican Jeffrey Beeler and incumbent Democrat Suzan DelBene.

Congressional District 2 - U.S. Representative

Incumbent Democrat Rick Larsen and Libertarian Brian Luke.

Legislative District 40 - State Representative Position 1

Democrat Debra Lekanoff and Republican Michael Petrish.

Legislative District 42 - State Senator





Incumbent Republican Doug Ericksen and Democrat Pinky Vargas.

Legislative District 42 - State Representative Position 1

Democrat Justin Boneau and incumbent Republican Luanne Van Werven.

Legislative District 42 - State Representative Position 2

Incumbent Republican Vincent Buys and Democrat Sharon Shewmake.

City of Bellingham Proposition 2018-5 Low-Income Housing Levy

Ferndale School District 502 Proposition 2018-7

Would issue $112 million in bonds for up to 22 years. Funds would be used to build and furnish a replacement for Ferndale High School, modernize the performing arts center and provide district-wide maintenance. The rate of the property tax to repay the bond will vary over its lifetime, taking into account state school tax changes, local levy rates and existing bonds expiring.

According to the Ferndale schools website: “... education-related property taxes would decrease by approximately $45 in 2019 (for $300,000 assessed home value), increase by approximately $45 in 2020 and then should hold steady in 2021 and 2022. The bond rate will increase in 2023, but not by as much as the expiring 2006 bond, meaning that education-related property taxes will likely decrease. After that, over the rest of its 20-year life, bond rates will vary by only a few cents.”

Glacier Fire and Rescue Proposition 2018-4

Authorizes a regular property tax levy of 84 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Proposition 2018-6

Authorizes a property tax levy of 44 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed value for 2019-2024.

Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution

Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption

Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms





Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement





Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269

Here’s what Ballotpedia says about the advisory vote on oil spill tax repeal.