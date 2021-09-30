Bellingham man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with gun, stealing her truck

A Bellingham man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and stole the truck she declined to sell him.

Jade August Schweier, 28, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Whatcom County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Schweier was arrested Saturday, Sept. 25, but released a day later on $50,000 bail, court records show.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a woman who said someone stole her vehicle.

The woman told deputies that on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Schweier came to her house to buy her 2006 Chevy Silverado. The woman said after having a discussion, she told Schweier she didn’t want to sell him the truck, court records show.

Schweier allegedly got angry with the woman, said “I’m a nice guy and you do not want to see me get mean” and placed a handgun on the table in front of the woman, the records state. The woman told Schweier she didn’t want to be hurt and gave him the truck keys.

Schweier then left the woman’s property with her truck, the records state.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Bellingham police spotted the woman’s stolen truck at a gas station on Meridian Street and East Kellogg Road. Police saw Schweier with the vehicle and arrested him, the court records show.

Schweier is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to have firearms.

