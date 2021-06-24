Man reportedly threatens four people with gun, brass knuckles during fight in Bellingham

A Bellingham man allegedly used a loaded gun and brass knuckles to threaten four other people during a downtown Bellingham fight last week.

Bellingham Police arrested Casey D. Kubitz, 30, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing law enforcement. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $100,000.

Officers were called at 1:57 a.m. June 17 to the 1000 block of Railroad after 911 dispatchers received multiple calls of several people fighting, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday evening.

One of the victims called to report that Kubuitz was pointing a gun at another victim and then turned the gun on her, Murphy reported.

Kubitz left the area before police arrived, according to Murphy, but an arriving officer spotted a man matching the description of Kubitz running northbound on East Maple Street and across North State Street. The officer activated the patrol vehicle’s lights, but Kubitz reportedly didn’t stop, instead heading into an alley between North State Street and Railroad Avenue and hiding in some hedges.

Kubitz eventually came out of the hedges, and K9 Prowl located a Glock 17 9 mm handgun with a full magazine and a chambered round covered in some bark behind the hedges where Kubitz had been hiding, Murphy reported.

During their investigation, Murphy reported officers learned:

▪ Kubitz reportedly kicked a female victim in the chest as she tried to get Kubitz to stop fighting with another victim she knew.

▪ At some point during a fight, Kubitz armed himself with brass knuckles and chased three of the victims, threatening them.

▪ Kubitz disappeared for a moment and returned with a handgun, which he pointed at three of the victims and chased them back toward the 1000 block of North State Street while pointing the gun at them.