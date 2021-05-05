Whatcom County man suspected of stabbing four people at large party

A Lynden man has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed four men— injuring two seriously — at a large party in Everson early Tuesday.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Antonio Santiago Vazquez, 38, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault with a knife and second-degree assault.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Everson and Sumas responded at approximately 2 a.m. May 4 to the report of a stabbing in the 7600 block of Goodwin Road in Everson, according to a sheriff’s office release on the incident.

A large party with “several hundred” people in attendance was being held at the Glen Echo Community Center, according to the release. Reports were that a large fight had broken out involving “numerous” people, and that multiple people had been stabbed and Santiago Vasquez reportedly left the scene in a car.

The Everson and Sumas officers were the first to arrive and found four victims — all men — had been stabbed, the release states. Two of the victims had what the release called “serious, life-threatening injuries” — one with a stab wound to the leg and another with a stab wound to the abdomen. The two other victims suffered less serious injuries, with stab wounds to the abdomen and hand.

Police treated the two serious victims and attempted to stop the bleeding before medic units arrived, according to the release, and all four victims were taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham.

Deputies’ investigation showed that the fight had been from a previous disagreement and had spilled over to the party, according to the release. Multiple witnesses who were interviewed identified Santiago Vasquez as the man who had stabbed the victims, the release states.

Deputies located Santiago Lopez on Wednesday near Lynden, and he was arrested without incident.

According to the Glen Echo Community Club website, the facility is available for rental.

The website cautions renters to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, but says it is not responsible for illness if guidelines are broken.

“We just rent the building,” Karen Leibrant, a volunteer for the club told The Bellingham Herald. “We tell them they’re supposed to follow the state guidelines, but we don’t police it.”

Vernon Leibrant, also a volunteer at the club, added “Most people are pretty good about following the guidelines.”