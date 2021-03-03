Bellingham man suspected of raping teen and taking pornographic pictures

A Bellingham man is suspected of sexually assaulting a teenager he was familiar with multiple times last summer and taking sexually explicit photos while he was raping her.

Bellingham Police booked Victor James Savchuk, 22, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Feb. 27, on suspicion of three-counts of second-degree rape and one count each of indecent liberties, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of pornography depicting a minor and fourth-degree assault. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $18,000 bail.

Investigators were first notified Aug. 28 after the victim disclosed the alleged sexual assaults to a mandatory reporter, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation found that Savchuk had stayed with the victim and her family last summer and during that time he forced himself on the victim and had inappropriate sexual contact with her on several occasions, Murphy reported.

Savchuk also took several sexually explicit photographs of the victim, including some while he was raping her, according to Murphy.

Officers located Savchuck Saturday along Deemer Avenue and took him into custody without incident, Murphy reported.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.