U.S. Border Patrol in Blaine thwarts reported smuggling attempt of Romanian nationals

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine on Saturday morning stopped a reported attempt to smuggle three Romanian nationals across the U.S.-Canadian border into Whatcom County.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Blaine Sector detected three individuals illegally crossing the border from Canada without inspection Saturday, Jan. 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

All three individuals were then picked up in a waiting vehicle driven by another person, Givens reported.

A Border Patrol agent stopped the vehicle and detained everybody inside, according to Givens, adding that all were Romanian nationals with no legal status in the U.S.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of alien smuggling, Givens reported. The vehicle was seized while all individuals were processed for removal from the U.S.

“Thanks to the vigilance and fast action of Blaine Sector Agents, a human smuggling attempt was quickly thwarted, yesterday,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle Amidon Jr. wrote in a tweet Sunday. “The traffic levels may not rival our southern border counterparts, but the threat to national security absolutely does! Great job!”