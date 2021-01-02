Bellingham couple reportedly were found in a stolen car. Twelve hours later they were back

Less than 12 hours after reportedly being found in a stolen Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of a Bellingham restaurant, a couple is suspected of returning and attempting to steal the same car a second time.

Bellingham Police booked Joseph Nathanial Gott, 35, into Whatcom County Jail on Sunday, Dec. 27, on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle theft (one attempted), second-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $300 bail.

Also booked was Tiffany Lynn-Chase Gonzalez, 24, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $200 bail.

Police received a report of the Corolla initially being stolen at 8:04 a.m. Dec. 23 from the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. The keys also had been taken at the time.

Officers located the stolen Corolla at approximately 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the restaurant parking lot on East Sunset Drive, Murphy reported, with Gonzalez in the driver’s seat and Gott in the passenger seat.

Both were taken into custody without incident, according to Murphy, but each reported suffering from a highly contagious skin condition. After researching the condition, officers discovered caution should be taken with possibly infected people and items and determined it best to forward information to the prosecutor’s office and give Gott and Gonzalez a ride to the hospital for medical treatment.

While removing Gott’s and Gonzalez’s items from the car, officers located a container with 8.46 grams of heroin on the floorboard where Gott had been seated, Murphy reported.

The keys to the Corolla were recovered, Murphy reported, and given to the owner along with a warning about possible contamination of the car from the skin condition.

The son of the victim arranged to have the car cleaned and returned at approximately 5:18 p.m. to find Gott and Gonzalez back in the same Corolla, Murphy reported. When the son opened the door, Gott began to yell at the son, then both he and Gonzalez reportedly got out of the car and left the area before police could arrive.

While in the car, Gott and Gonzalez again attempted to steal it, this time damaging the steering column in an effort to start the car, according to Murphy.

Officers recovered a wallet outside the Corolla with cards belonging to Gott and Gonzalez, Murphy reported, and after speaking with officers who responded in the morning, found out Gott and Gonzalez had their wallets retrieved from the center console and returned to them before being taken to the hospital.

While driving the car from the scene, the victim spotted Gott and Gonzalez walking close by and alerted officers where to locate them, according to Murphy, and the couple was taken into custody a second time.