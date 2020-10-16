Bellingham police arrest man suspected molesting a child over two-year period

Bellingham Police on Wednesday arrested a man they suspect of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 that he was familiar with over the course of two years.

Zachary Thomas McFarland, 26, was booked into Whatcom County Oct. 14 on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Police were notified by Child Protective Services of the alleged sexual abuse on Oct. 7, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation found that over a two-year period, McFarland touched the child, who was younger than 10, Murphy said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.