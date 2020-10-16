Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Bellingham police arrest man suspected molesting a child over two-year period

Bellingham Police on Wednesday arrested a man they suspect of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 that he was familiar with over the course of two years.

Zachary Thomas McFarland, 26, was booked into Whatcom County Oct. 14 on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Police were notified by Child Protective Services of the alleged sexual abuse on Oct. 7, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation found that over a two-year period, McFarland touched the child, who was younger than 10, Murphy said.

Resources

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

All-access digital subscription

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

VIEW OFFER

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service