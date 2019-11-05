Transient man suspected of exposing himself near Fairhaven Station

A homeless man reportedly was seen by multiple victims walking Sunday night near Fairhaven Station with his genitals exposed and masturbating.

Bellingham Police booked Ryan Michael Kincheloe, 38, into Whatcom County Jail early Monday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of indecent exposure with sexual motivation. According to jail records, Kincheloe is being held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

Kincheloe’s last known address was in Idaho, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald, but he is now a transient in Bellingham.

At approximately 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Murphy said officers were sent to the 400 block of Harris Avenue for the multiple reports of a man exposing himself and at one point masturbating.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers spoke to two victims, who said that Kincheloe was walking around with his genitals out of his pants, Murphy said. When they told him to cover up, Kincheloe reportedly further exposed himself.

Officers located Kincheloe from the victims’ descriptions, Murphy said, both positively identified him and he was placed under arrest.