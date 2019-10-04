Woman injured in hit-and-run collision in Whatcom Interstate 5 rest area parking lot

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman standing in an Interstate 5 rest area parking lot in Custer was struck by a vehicle that did not stop at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman from Marysville, was taken to St. Joseph hospital for her injuries, the release said.

The “hit and run” incident is under investigation but no further information was immediately available.

