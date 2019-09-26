16-year-old Ferndale High student arrested after reportedly making shooting threats

Teachers on how school shootings have changed classrooms “I may be asked to give my life.” In their own words, educators opened up about what it’s like to to teach in an era of school shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “I may be asked to give my life.” In their own words, educators opened up about what it’s like to to teach in an era of school shootings.

Ferndale police arrested an unidentified 16-year-old male student Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, after reports circulated Ferndale High School that he had made shooting threats believed to be “credible and specific,” according to a city press release.

The student had previously been arrested for making similar threats earlier this year, the release stated.

“Thanks to the quick work by our officers and the diligence of the Ferndale School District staff, we were able to address this quickly and without incident,” Police Chief Turner said in the release. “Whether you are a student or a member of the public, if you see something that concerns you, please let us or school staff know. Together, we can act to prevent the worst from happening.”

According to the release, school administrators alerted police to the threat at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after other students reported the threat and staff members heard similar concerning statements from the student.

Police were immediately involved, according to the release, and school resource officer Steve Gamage, who was on site, began the investigation.

The student who made the threats was arrested at his home at approximately 6:45 p.m., the release said.