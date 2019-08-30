Law enforcement searching for man who robbed Bellingham credit union

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

The Bellingham Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who reportedly robbed a credit union Thursday afternoon in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Around 3:45 p.m., a man walked into the Industrial Credit Union in the 3200 block of Northwest Avenue and allegedly robbed the bank, according to the police department’s Facebook page. No weapons were shown, according to emergency radio traffic on in the incident.

The man is described as a white male with a light complexion, who is in his 20s to 30s and has a medium build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a black Michael Jordan baseball hat and black sunglasses, Bellingham police said. A picture of the man was released on Bellingham police’s social media accounts Friday.

The man allegedly got into a car with other people after the robbery, according to emergency radio traffic. All unit with Bellingham police were searching for the suspects on Thursday.

The vehicle they were in was described as a red, four-door, rounded car that was possibly from the late 1990s, scanner reports said.

The suspects also possibly threw a sack into the water near Cornwall Avenue, radio traffic reports said.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, called “Omaha,” helped search for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Hauri at 360-778-8791. You can also contact the anonymous tip line at 360-778-8611, or email the tip line at www.cob.org/tips.