Crime
Bellingham woman dies in Olympic National Park swimming accident
What is there to do at Olympic National Park
A 30-year-old Bellingham woman died in an apparent swimming accident Thursday, Aug. 15, in Lake Crescent in the Olympic National Park, according to a story in the Peninsula Daily News.
Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols told The Bellingham Herald that the woman has been identified as Amelia Bethke.
According to the Peninsula Daily News, at approximately 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Bethke was rescued by a friend who was swimming with her at the time.
Clallam County fire crews and National Park law enforcement rangers responded to the scene, the Daily News reported, and found CPR was already in progress.
Bethke was transported to Olympic Medical Center, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, the Daily News reported.
The death is reportedly being investigated by the National Park Service, according to the Daily News.
The Herald has reached out to the Park Service for an update.
This story will be updated.
Comments