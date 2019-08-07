Crime

Man reportedly exposes himself to two girls walking in Whatcom Falls Park

A man was able to evade police Monday evening after he reportedly exposed himself to pair of 16-year-old girls who were walking on a trail in Whatcom Falls Park.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers responded at approximately 6:32 p.m. to the 1600 block of Silver Beach Road to the report of the man exposing himself near the Whatcom Falls Park bridge.

Murphy said the man shouted something at the girls and then exposed himself. They reportedly walked way and called 911, while the men fled through the park.

Officers searched the area, but Murphy said they were unable to locate the man.

