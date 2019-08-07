Man reportedly exposes himself to two girls walking in Whatcom Falls Park

What to do if you see a peeper or flasher Sgt. Claudia Murphy, who supervises the Bellingham Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit, offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. She advises residents to call 911 right away and to get a good description of the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Claudia Murphy, who supervises the Bellingham Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit, offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. She advises residents to call 911 right away and to get a good description of the suspect.

A man was able to evade police Monday evening after he reportedly exposed himself to pair of 16-year-old girls who were walking on a trail in Whatcom Falls Park.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers responded at approximately 6:32 p.m. to the 1600 block of Silver Beach Road to the report of the man exposing himself near the Whatcom Falls Park bridge.

Murphy said the man shouted something at the girls and then exposed himself. They reportedly walked way and called 911, while the men fled through the park.

Officers searched the area, but Murphy said they were unable to locate the man.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW