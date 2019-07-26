Man crashes motorcycle during Bellingham police pursuit

Man arrested after crashing stolen motorcycle during police pursuit A man crashed a stolen motorcycle while being pursued by Bellingham Police on the 2400 block of Alabama Street in Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, July 26, 2019, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man crashed a stolen motorcycle while being pursued by Bellingham Police on the 2400 block of Alabama Street in Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, July 26, 2019, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy.

A Bellingham man crashed the motorcycle he was riding while being pursued by a Bellingham police officer in the Alabama Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Namir Umar McBean, 33, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, making and possessing burglary tools and third-degree driving with a suspended license, according to the Whatcom County Jail log.

A Bellingham police officer tried to stop McBean and another person on a motorcycle on Northshore Drive in the Silver Beach neighborhood, but when the officer turned on his emergency lights, the two motorcycles took off, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

One of the motorcycle riders stopped, but the other, later identified as McBean, continued, Murphy said.

“The officer opted to follow the one who failed to stop,” Murphy said.

The pursuit started near Alabama and Dakin streets, Murphy said. McBean failed to turn, drove over the yellow curb on Alabama Street and crashed at the 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of Alabama Street, Murphy said.

McBean fled on foot for about a block before he surrendered, she said.

There were no serious injuries sustained from the crash, Murphy said.

It was determined that McBean was riding a stolen motorcycle, Murphy said.

The other motorcycle rider was able to get away, Murphy said.

It’s unknown at this time how fast the pursuit was, but according to emergency radio traffic, the pursuit lasted for a little more than a minute before McBean crashed.

Until more information is released, the reason for the initial traffic stop in not known.