Lynden man arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman and two dogs late Saturday night

A Lynden man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two dogs late Saturday night.
Adam John Flanagan, 28, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree animal cruelty, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. Flanagan’s first appearance was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Lynden police were called to the 700 block of Vine Street for the report of physical domestic abuse where a woman was stabbed and may be dead, according to Lynden Police Chief John Billester.
When officers arrived, they found the kitchen table turned upside down, things broken off of the walls and blood on the walls and floor, Billester said.
Officers also found a 52-year-old woman who had three stab wounds to her head, arm and hand, he said. Two dogs had also been stabbed, Billester said.
“Based on the blood on the walls, the floor, the victim and the suspect, it was clear that a violent incident had occurred inside the home,” he said.
Flanagan was found inside his bedroom and was taken into custody after a minutes-long struggle, Billester said.
The woman was taken to St. Joseph hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Flanagan was also taken to the hospital for wounds on his hand before being taken to the Whatcom County Jail.
Family members were taking the dogs to get medical care, Billester said.
While on scene, officers learned Flanagan was allegedly under the influence of psilocybin, or hallucinogenic mushrooms, Billester said.
Officers also found a knife at the scene, he said.
Flanagan has no prior criminal history with Lynden police or in the state of Washington, according to Billester and court records.
