Man arrested for alleged stick attack at Maritime Heritage Park

A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he reportedly attacked a man in Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham with a large stick.
Jeremy Christopher Yandle was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The alleged attack occurred at approximately 1 p.m. and appears to have been unprovoked, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said.
“The suspect appears to suffer from mental health issues,” Murphy wrote in an email, “and they were unknown to each other, by all appearances.”
The victim suffered a laceration on the head, Murphy said, and it was unknown if he went to the hospital after medics saw him.
