It was just a minor in possession citation, until a Whatcom deputy sheriff was bitten

A 20-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly bit a Whatcom County Sheriff's deputy on the inside of his leg while officers were trying to place him in custody.
Deputies responded at 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of a fight and cars leaving the scene in the 7700 block of Flynn Road, just south of Lynden, according to chief deputy Kevin Hester. Once they arrived, deputies found a car with three people in it, including a 20-year-old passenger in the back seat, who appeared to be intoxicated.
Deputies told the man they were going to cite him for minor in possession, Hester said, and he became more aggressive toward them, swearing and shouting at them. He allegedly refused commands to sit down and started walking toward an open door of a patrol car, Hester said, and that's when deputies "decided to put hands on him for physical custody."
The man pulled away, forcing deputies to take him to the ground, Hester said, and he reportedly continued to resist while they were attempting to place handcuffs on him, allegedly biting a deputy on the inside of his thigh hard enough to break the skin.
"Fortunately, it didn't go through the pant leg," Hester said. "It was just an abrasion. He didn't actually puncture the deputy's skin."
Daniel Arthur Doering was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and minor in possession. He was released Sunday on $10,000 bond.
