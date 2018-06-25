DUI suspected in Maple Falls ATV accident that landed a passenger in Harborview

An all-terrain vehicle hit a tree Sunday evening near Maple Falls, landing one rider in Harborview Medical Center and the driver in Whatcom County Jail facing a vehicular assault charge. According to a Washington State Patrol release on the incident, driving under the influence is the suspected cause.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:38 p.m. Sunday on unimproved trails approximately two miles north of the intersection of Deep Valley Drive and Peaceful Valley Drive, according to the release, when an orange 2018 CFMOTO ZForce ATV driven by 34-year-old Ferndale resident James Michael Tabscott hit a tree.
Joshua L. Bell, a 31-year-old Maple Falls resident, was a passenger in the ATV and was taken to Harborview in Seattle. He is listed in serious condition in the intensive care unit, according to Harborview public information officer Susan Gregg.
Both riders were wearing seatbelts, according to the release, but neither had a helmet.
