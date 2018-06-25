DUI suspected in car vs. pedestrian incident on Lummi Shore Road

A pedestrian walking along Lummi Shore Road early Sunday morning was struck by a car driven by a suspected drunken driver and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries she suffered in the incident.
Martina Mott, a 47-year-old woman from Sedro-Woolley, was walking northbound on Lummi Shore Road approaching Scott Road, according to a Washington State Patrol release, when she was struck by the right front corner of a silver 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by 33-year-old Bellingham resident Samantha Jo Jefferson.
Mott reportedly ended up in the eastbound shoulder of Lummi Shore Road. She was taken to Harborview in Seattle, where she was in the intensive care unit in serious condition Monday morning, according to hospital public information official Susan Gregg.
Driving under the influence was listed as the cause of the incident, the WSP release said, and Jefferson was arrested under suspicion of vehicular assault and third-degree driving while license suspended. As of Monday morning, she was being held in Whatcom County Jail on $20,000 bail.
