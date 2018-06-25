Here's what had Woburn closed in northeast Bellingham early Sunday morning

A 21-year-old Everson resident suffered fatal injuries in a single-car accident early Sunday morning in northeast Bellingham. The wreck resulted in Woburn Street between Lakeway Drive and Old Woburn Street being closed for several hours while police investigated.
According to a Bellingham Police release, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver fled "at a high rate of speed." The officer lost sight of the car, according to the release, but found it after a wreck in the 1300 block of Woburn Street. Police found the driver was the only person in the car.
Officers administered aid to the driver until the Bellingham Fire Department arrived, the release said, and took him to the hospital, where he later died of the injuries.
The driver's name was being withheld while police notified family, but the release said vehicle speed and alcohol consumption are being considered as factors in the collision.
