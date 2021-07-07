Whatcom fisherman rescued after he was trapped in the gorge near Racehorse Falls

The Bellingham Herald file

Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies and fire crews rescued an uninjured man who became trapped Tuesday at a fishing hole in the gorge near the upper portion of Racehorse Falls.

“It appears the guy went out fishing yesterday around 10 a.m., and got down into an area you can get down but can’t get out,” Whatcom County Fire District 14 Chief Jerry Debruin told The Bellingham Herald. “He wasn’t injured, but his wife reported him missing at some point, and the sheriff’s office was able to locate him.”

Debruin said District 14 crews got the call from deputies at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, and arrived on scene south of Kendall, at the dead end of North Fork Road between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

While they were on their way to the scene, a deputy climbed down to confirm that the fisherman was uninjured, and then it was just a case of getting the fisherman safely back up the steep drop into the gorge.

“We’ve had more than a few rescues in that same area,” Debruin said. “This one wasn’t in the water, and he didn’t fall down or get injured. We had one of those a few years back, and it was pretty intense. It was good training for the real thing.”

Debruin said there is a nice trail from the road to the top of the gorge, that a lot of people like to hike for the view of the falls. But there is a steep drop of a couple hundred feet down to the river, that is almost vertical the final 80 to 100 feet.

“They have a rope hanging there, so you can rappel down,” Debruin said. “But unless you’re in really good shape, there isn’t a way out. The rope is the only way out, and unless you have a lot of upper body strength to pull yourself back up the wall, it just doesn’t work and you get stranded. That was what happened in this case, but we were able to get him out.”