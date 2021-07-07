Bellingham Police break up homeless protest encampment at City Hall

People advocating housing for all camp in front of Bellingham City Hall in 2016. On July 4, Bellingham Police again removed tents and protesters from the City Hall lawn, continuing the city’s policy against camping in parks and public spaces. swohlfeil@bhamherald.com

Bellingham Police removed tents and protesters from the lawn at City Hall late on the Independence Day holiday, continuing its policy against camping in parks and public spaces.

Protesters advocating for more homeless services also burned a U.S. flag and painted graffiti in the street about midnight Sunday, July 4, outside the South Hill neighborhood home of Mayor Seth Fleetwood.

In addition, they wrote vulgar messages in chalk at City Hall, said police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

No arrests were made and no citations were issued, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Some 10 to 15 protesters pitched tents at City Hall about 9 p.m. Sunday, after a day-long event to collect supplies and give food to people without permanent shelter, Murphy said.

Murphy said about 15 patrol officers went to City Hall and told the protesters that temporary structures and overnight camping aren’t allowed in parks and on public property.

Bellingham Occupied Protest Mutual Aid, which was conducting the event, said on its Twitter and Instagram accounts that police disposed of tents and food, but Murphy said those items were stored and could be claimed later.

“Officers stood by as those staffing the ‘supply drive’ area broke their things down and hauled them away,” Murphy said.

“Owners of tents who were there broke their tents down in an orderly fashion and left the area. Those tents left behind without an owner, were labeled with a tag, photographed, broken down and impounded for safekeeping at the police station,” she said.

Murphy said the group’s social media accounts made several other false claims.

BOPMutual Aid didn’t immediately respond to a social media request for comment.

Firefighters were called about midnight to rinse away the vulgar chalk messages, Murphy said.

Sunday’s protest follows a pattern of protest encampments that started in early November 2020 as organizers built a tent city called Camp 210 at City Hall.

It was dismantled in a confrontation between protesters and riot police.

Protest encampments continued through the winter and into spring as participants moved to Geri Fields, Laurel Park and Maritime Heritage Park amid a continuing crackdown against camping in public spaces.