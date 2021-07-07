This Sunday pop-up parade is a celebration of representation and visibility in Bellingham

As Whatcom County eases out of pandemic restrictions, an event this weekend will celebrate those who identify as LGBTQ+ and their allies.

A new group called Whatcom Pride is organizing a Pop Up Pride Parade from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, along Chestnut Street from Waypoint Park to Depot Market Square.

“This year’s Pride not only embodies the usual celebration, representation, and visibility but also a return to our community that we count on for acceptance and understanding,” said Zay McShane, president of Whatcom Pride.

“This is not the first time a virus has had such a detrimental effect on our community, echoing that loss, fear and isolation for a lot of folks, McShane said. “This community is so vital for our well-being, as many of us have faced rejection and intolerance from our families and communities of origin.”

“There have been so many people asking about Pride, which just reinforces the absolute need for these events,” McShane said. “(The parade and festival in) 2019 was such a success and we hope to capture some of that while still being safe this year, setting our sights for a spectacular return to the usual format in 2022.”

McShane said a pop-up parade allows participants to follow the route with no particular start time, allowing for greater social distancing.

Masks or face coverings are encouraged.

Participants can walk, run, bike, skate or use any other mode of transportation, McShane said in a statement. They’re encouraged to dress in their finest Pride attire.

Prizes will be awarded to registered entrants for: best drag, best decorated (self/bike/wheelchair/etc.), best mask, most extra, and best (small) group.

Each category will have a youth winner and an adult winner, with prizes donated by local businesses and organizations including Rumors Cabaret, WinkWink, Kulshan Brewing and Whatcom Youth Pride.

There will be a photo station at the end for participants to get photos taken and emailed to them.

Whatcom Pride organizer Zay McShane at Bellingham Pride in June 2018. Zay McShane Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Looking further out, Whatcom Pride hopes to host an event in August more similar to the event typically held at Depot Market Square in the past. Keep an eye out for more details,” McShane said.

For more information about Whatcom Pride and its events, go online to WhatcomPride.org or see its page on Facebook.