State suspends Whatcom massage therapist accused of improperly touching a patient

The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the credential of a Bellingham massage therapist accused of improperly touching a patient, the agency announced Thursday, Dec. 31.

The suspension is related to a Jan. 17 incident in which Joel Londus Putman allegedly touched the genitalia of a woman during a massage “without any therapeutic or clinical basis,” according to state documents.

He also allegedly undraped her, which exposed her breasts, without her consent, according to state documents.

In addition to practicing as a massage therapist, Putman also had credentials to work as a registered nursing assistant and a home care aide.

The state suspended those credentials in connection with the incident as well.